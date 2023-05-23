Russia adopts law allowing confiscation of conscripts' passports

The Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the parliament – ed.] finally supported the amendments to the law, and now the Russian authorities will be able to seize passports for international travel from citizens in case of military service.

Source: Novaya Gazeta Evropa (New Newspaper Europe)

Details: The State Duma has adopted in the third reading amendments to the law on the procedure for entering and leaving the Russian Federation.

The Russian authorities will now be able to seize passports in case of military service.

According to the new provisions of the draft law, documents can be seized in the following situations:

Conclusion of an employment contract between a citizen and an organisation that provides access to information of particular importance or state secrets.

Conscription of a citizen for military service or alternative civilian service.

Work of a citizen in the federal security service. After dismissal – within five years from the date of dismissal.

In these cases, the Russian passport is transferred to one of the Russian authorities within five days after the official notification.

The documents are also taken away:

If a citizen is serving a sentence for a crime;

In case of evasion of obligations imposed by a court;

In case of knowingly providing false information when preparing documents for departure;

If a citizen is declared bankrupt.

In these cases, the decision to seize the documents for safekeeping will be made by the court, the Investigative Committee, the customs service and a number of other agencies.

Passports will be returned after the restrictions expire.

At the same time, the draft law does not mention a regulation that would prohibit citizens who have received an enlistment notice from leaving Russia from the day it is deemed to have been served.

Thus, the receiving of an enlistment notice, including an electronic one, is not considered to be the basis for the transfer of the documents for storage.

