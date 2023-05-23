All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia adopts law allowing confiscation of conscripts' passports

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 May 2023, 16:02
Russia adopts law allowing confiscation of conscripts' passports
CONSCRIPTED RUSSIANS. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI, KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS OUTLET

The Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the parliament – ed.] finally supported the amendments to the law, and now the Russian authorities will be able to seize passports for international travel from citizens in case of military service.

Source: Novaya Gazeta Evropa (New Newspaper Europe)  

Details: The State Duma has adopted in the third reading amendments to the law on the procedure for entering and leaving the Russian Federation.

The Russian authorities will now be able to seize passports in case of military service.

Advertisement:

According to the new provisions of the draft law, documents can be seized in the following situations:

  • Conclusion of an employment contract between a citizen and an organisation that provides access to information of particular importance or state secrets. 
  • Conscription of a citizen for military service or alternative civilian service.
  • Work of a citizen in the federal security service. After dismissal – within five years from the date of dismissal.

In these cases, the Russian passport is transferred to one of the Russian authorities within five days after the official notification.

The documents are also taken away:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • If a citizen is serving a sentence for a crime;
  • In case of evasion of obligations imposed by a court;
  • In case of knowingly providing false information when preparing documents for departure;
  • If a citizen is declared bankrupt.

In these cases, the decision to seize the documents for safekeeping will be made by the court, the Investigative Committee, the customs service and a number of other agencies.

Passports will be returned after the restrictions expire.

At the same time, the draft law does not mention a regulation that would prohibit citizens who have received an enlistment notice from leaving Russia from the day it is deemed to have been served.

Thus, the receiving of an enlistment notice, including an electronic one, is not considered to be the basis for the transfer of the documents for storage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: