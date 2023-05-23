Ukrainian government adopts NATO standard for defence procurements

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution incorporating the Defence Procurement Agency in Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence; the agency will be responsible for procuring weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing the website of the government of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said that the decision will bring the Defence Ministry "a step closer to implementing NATO standards and procedures, promote efficient use of budget funds and reduce the time it takes to supply goods to the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Advertisement:

"The agency was created in 2022 and is separate from the [Defence] Ministry apparatus, which allows us to keep corruption risks at a minimum," he said.

The statement on the government portal said that Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence is engaging partners from the UK, Norway and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency to help develop the Defence Procurement Agency.

Background: The Defence Procurement Agency was established in July 2022 in accordance with the law on defence procurement, which came into force two years prior to that. The agency, modelled on the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, aims to make arms procurement transparent and root out corruption.

In April 2023, Reznikov discussed cooperation in defence procurement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!