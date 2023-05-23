All Sections
Putin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 20:41
Putin decides to show off his knowledge of history again with map with no Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to insist yet again that Ukraine was created by the USSR and "no Ukraine" existed before that.

Source: Russian media outlet RBC, reporting on an item broadcast on the TV channel Russia 24

Details: Putin weighed in on the "non-existent Ukraine" during a meeting with Valery Zorkin, the chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Zorkin had brought Putin a copy of a map which, according to him, was compiled by the French during the time of Louis XIV, in the mid-17th century. He said he had brought it to Putin to show that "there is no Ukraine there" – only the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, "Cossackia", and the Kingdom of Muscovy. 

 
Screenshot

Putin responded by saying "This is common knowledge."

Quote from Putin: "These lands were simply part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and then they were asked to become part of the Kingdom of Muscovy… And it was only later, after the October Revolution, that quasi-state formations began to form. The Soviet government created Soviet Ukraine. There was never any Ukraine in the history of humanity up to that point."

For reference: In the 17th century, Russia was known as the Kingdom of Muscovy; in 1721, it was transformed into the Russian Empire.

Background:

  • Putin has repeatedly articulated pseudo-historical theses claiming that Ukraine was invented during the creation of the USSR. In September 2022, for example, he mentioned this during a meeting with school students.

