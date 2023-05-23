All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 20:41
Putin decides to show off his knowledge of history again with map with no Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to insist yet again that Ukraine was created by the USSR and "no Ukraine" existed before that.

Source: Russian media outlet RBC, reporting on an item broadcast on the TV channel Russia 24

Advertisement:

Details: Putin weighed in on the "non-existent Ukraine" during a meeting with Valery Zorkin, the chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Zorkin had brought Putin a copy of a map which, according to him, was compiled by the French during the time of Louis XIV, in the mid-17th century. He said he had brought it to Putin to show that "there is no Ukraine there" – only the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, "Cossackia", and the Kingdom of Muscovy. 

 
Screenshot

Putin responded by saying "This is common knowledge."

Quote from Putin: "These lands were simply part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and then they were asked to become part of the Kingdom of Muscovy… And it was only later, after the October Revolution, that quasi-state formations began to form. The Soviet government created Soviet Ukraine. There was never any Ukraine in the history of humanity up to that point."

For reference: In the 17th century, Russia was known as the Kingdom of Muscovy; in 1721, it was transformed into the Russian Empire.

Background:

  • Putin has repeatedly articulated pseudo-historical theses claiming that Ukraine was invented during the creation of the USSR. In September 2022, for example, he mentioned this during a meeting with school students.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: