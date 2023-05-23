US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast

The United States cannot confirm the information about the ostensible use of American weapons delivered to Ukraine by the formations that invaded the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia.

Source: Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a briefing on Tuesday

According to Miller, the United States has seen separate reports, which are spreading in particular on social media, which claim that "weapons provided by the United States were used to attack" the territory of the Russian Federation.

"I can say that we are currently sceptical about the credibility of these statements," he said.

The spokesman for the State Department reminded that the position of the US regarding hostilities on the territory of Russia remained unchanged.

"We do not encourage and do not allow strikes inside Russia, and we have clearly stated this. But, as we have also said, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war," Miller emphasised.

Background: On 22 May, Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they had crossed the border and were "liberating" the settlements of Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian authorities: they started with the villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol. These military formations also stated they were seeking the "liberation" of all of Russia.

The day after that, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that all participants in the attack were killed, although the Russian Volunteer Corps denied this.

