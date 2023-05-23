All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine already has the minimum of weapons it needs to launch a counteroffensive.

Source: Budanov in the interview with NHK

Quote: "Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and we cannot waste any more time. We already have a minimum of weapons and other equipment. All I can say is that it (the counteroffensive – ed.) will start soon." 

Advertisement:

Details: Budanov, however, noted that Ukraine will use all available forces and assets to expel the Russians from Ukrainian territories. For a successful operation, he said, "a significant supply of weapons and ammunition" will be needed.

He also emphasised that Ukraine needed more fighter jets.

Background:

  • In April 2023, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Ukraine is approaching a key battle in modern history. He added that this battle will take place this spring, as planned.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: