Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine already has the minimum of weapons it needs to launch a counteroffensive.

Source: Budanov in the interview with NHK

Quote: "Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and we cannot waste any more time. We already have a minimum of weapons and other equipment. All I can say is that it (the counteroffensive – ed.) will start soon."

Details: Budanov, however, noted that Ukraine will use all available forces and assets to expel the Russians from Ukrainian territories. For a successful operation, he said, "a significant supply of weapons and ammunition" will be needed.

He also emphasised that Ukraine needed more fighter jets.

Background:

In April 2023, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Ukraine is approaching a key battle in modern history. He added that this battle will take place this spring, as planned.

