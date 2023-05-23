All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 May 2023, 22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine already has the minimum of weapons it needs to launch a counteroffensive.

Source: Budanov in the interview with NHK

Quote: "Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and we cannot waste any more time. We already have a minimum of weapons and other equipment. All I can say is that it (the counteroffensive – ed.) will start soon." 

Details: Budanov, however, noted that Ukraine will use all available forces and assets to expel the Russians from Ukrainian territories. For a successful operation, he said, "a significant supply of weapons and ammunition" will be needed.

Advertisement:

He also emphasised that Ukraine needed more fighter jets.

Background:

  • In April 2023, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Ukraine is approaching a key battle in modern history. He added that this battle will take place this spring, as planned.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

ISW explains why it will be difficult for Russia to replace Wagnerites in Bakhmut

Ukraine officially requests Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:58
photo, videoExplosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
09:37
Wagner Group regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
09:20
UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut
09:11
Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff
08:55
videoIt is time to take everything ours back – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
08:23
updatedRussian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
07:59
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
07:11
Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff
06:50
Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: