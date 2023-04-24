Key battle to take place in Ukraine this spring – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that Ukraine is approaching a key battle in modern history. He added that this battle will take place this spring, as planned.

Source: Budanov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Budanov was asked whether he still stands by his claim that a decisive battle that will bring the end of the war closer will take place this spring and whether the pace of Western military supplies might have caused him to reassess his prediction.

Quote from Budanov: "I have had no reason [to reassess my prediction]. Whether people like it or not, we are approaching a key battle in Ukraine’s modern history. This is a fact, and everyone knows it. The date of its beginning is a secret. But everyone knows that we are approaching it.

As for the volume and pace of supplies – of course we would like to intensify and enlarge those volumes. This is totally understandable, given the circumstances we are in. But we will act based on what we have."

Details: The interviewer reminded Budanov that Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry earlier called for toning down the narrative that the future offensive will be "decisive". Budanov responded that "Ukraine’s fate is in Ukraine’s hands".

He believes that Ukraine’s allies will not slow down military aid supplies even if Ukraine makes "limited" gains.

Quote from Budanov: "In theory, they might [slow down or halt weapons supplies]. Whether this really happens – as of now, I don’t think so. Besides, we do actually have some things. And we’ve been using [what we have] to fight this war for over a year.

Yes, we rely on the volume of supplies we get. But if one country (I don’t think that your question relates to all countries [stopping their supplies] at once) decides to slow down the rate [of its military aid for Ukraine], someone else will pick up that slack. We will look for options. But overall, I don’t think this will happen."

Background:

On 23 April, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces took up positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Pivden (South) Operational Command did not refute or confirm the ISW assessment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



