Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities

An explosive device has fallen on a road in the Russian city of Belgorod.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Belgorod - Molniya ("Lightning") Telegram channel

Quote from Gladkov: "An explosive device has been dropped on a road from a UAV in Belgorod.

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. A car is damaged."

