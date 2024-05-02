All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Anhelina Strashkulych, Iryna BalachukThursday, 2 May 2024, 08:27
First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May
Photo: Oleh Nemchinov on Facebook

The first draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project will be presented at the meeting of the Coordination Council on Public Administration Reform this month.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s article A small government with a great prime minister. How Shmyhal’s team wants to change the Cabinet of Ministers

Details: Currently, the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers is developing a draft law to establish the Government Centre.

Advertisement:

Quote from Oleh Nemchinov, the Minister of the Cabinet: "We will work to transfer the regulatory functions, which are currently concentrated in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and four so-called regulatory ministries – the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation (each ministry submitting a draft government act must first obtain opinions on it from these four departments – ed.) to the platform of the newly created Government Centre."

"Policy formulation is the prerogative of ministries, but the question is how to correctly shape a document that goes to the government, how to formalise it, how to ensure its implementation – this will probably be the task of the Government Centre. Ministries should focus on policy formulation, not its implementation," added Nemchinov.

Details: The Government Centre is intended to establish a unified approach to drafting legislation across various ministries, providing them with analytics and legal support, identifying and seeking funding for ministerial programs, managing joint document circulation, accounting, recruitment, and talent scouting, and ensuring that all changes align with the Cabinet of Ministers' strategic course and political program.

The Government Centre is to become the sole structure responsible for coordinating the entire Cabinet's activities simultaneously. Meanwhile, ministry teams will be able to focus solely on political matters.

The only caveat that both government representatives and the expert community find concerning is the immediate and very noticeable strengthening of the prime minister's role.

Quote from the article: "With such a Centre at his disposal, the head of the government will be able to dictate terms to any ministries in the real-time mode, influencing what they work on, what funds and for which programs they receive, and which projects can be brought to the Cabinet and when. Instead of 20 small manual Secretariats within the ministries, there will be a single huge structure under the prime minister. At any moment, the ministries' entire "behind-the-scenes" internal workings will become the subject of daily observation and control by the prime minister."

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on 4 March that as part of the government's reform, the Cabinet plans to reduce the number of ministries by a third, and accordingly, the number of civil servants will be reduced.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Cabinet of Minister (government)Shmyhal
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukraine's government allocates additional US$388 million to purchase drones
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers establishes US$1,794 payment for soldiers per every 30 days in combat zone
Ukrainian parliament instructs government to establish payments of US$1,794 per month to soldiers at line of contact
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: