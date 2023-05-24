All Sections
Invaders plan new wave of child abduction in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 06:10
Invaders plan new wave of child abduction in occupied Luhansk Oblast
The invaders are planning new so-called "medical examinations" under the pretext of which they plan to take Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers planned to conduct new ‘medical examinations’ for the children of the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast in order to prepare them for further deportation to the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: The National Resistance Center has explained that the so-called "medical examinations" in the temporarily occupied territories are fiction that Russians use as a reason for further transferring children to Russia.

Quote: "No medical examinations are actually carried out, but children are given fake diagnoses and this is used to take them ‘for treatment’ in medical institutions of the Russian Federation."

More details: The National Resistance Center has added that the Russian government has allocated more than 1.4 million roubles [approximately US$17,500 – ed.] for "preventive medical examinations" in 2023.

