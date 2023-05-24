Bakhmut and Marinka remain in epicentre of hostilities – General Staff

According to the General Staff, Bakhmut and Marinka remain in the epicentre of hostilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 24 May

Quote: "The enemy continues to concentrate their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; 26 combat engagements occurred there. Bakhmut and Marinka are in the epicentre of hostilities."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 41 airstrikes and 53 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems. Civilians were injured, houses and other civil and administrative infrastructure were damaged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, occupiers launched an airstrike near Dovzhanka, deployed mortars and artillery to attack Khrinivka, Yeline, Hremyach in Chernihiv Oblast and Hudove, Vovkivka, Buniakyne, Stukalivka, Volfyne, Novomykolaivka, Riasne, and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Stohnii, Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Budarky, and Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Masiutivka. They conducted airstrikes near Kyslivka and Kotlyarivka. Kaminka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Mala Shapkivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Tabaivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attempted to advance in and around Bilohorivka, but were unsuccessful. They conducted an airstrike near Bilohorivka. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Khromove over the course of the past 24 hours. They launched airstrikes in the area of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ozarianivka, and Toretsk. Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front but were unsuccessful. They conducted airstrikes in and around Novokalynove and Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled Keramik, Ocheretyne, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Kurakhove, and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Prechystivka, as well as shelled Paraskoviika, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian forces attacked the settlements of Vremivka, Burlatske, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Zolota Balka, Vesele, Kozatske, Lvove, Antonivka, Kizomys, Stanislav in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under Russian artillery fire.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and 3 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack-reconnaissance helicopter, four Shahed type strike UAVs and one Zala type reconnaissance drone.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command centres, four areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, one ammunition storage point, two field artillery units, and three other important Russian targets.

