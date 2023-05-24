All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service captures Russian agent exposing defenders' positions near Bakhmut and Avdiivka

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 10:43
Photo by Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian agent who was leaking the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut and Avdiivka to Russian occupying forces.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine, Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed another member of the extensive FSB agent network in Donetsk Oblast.

The perpetrator collected intelligence on the deployment and movement of the [Ukrainian] Defense Forces near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Toretsk."

Details: Three of his accomplices were detained by the SSU in December last year.

 

This person travelled around the nearby territory of front-line cities and covertly photographed the positions of Ukrainian troops, as well as marked their coordinates on electronic maps.

The Russian agent passed the received information to his curator from the aggressor-controlled "Ministry of State Security of Donetsk People’s Republic" in the temporarily occupied Horlivka.

The invaders planned to use this data to attack the positions of the units of the Defense Forces.

SSU counterintelligence officers reportedly exposed the Russian accomplice on time, documented his criminal activities and detained him.

The accomplice of the Russian Federation turned out to be a 32-year-old resident of Toretsk, who is part of the inner circle of one of the heads of "Ministry of State Security of Donetsk People’s Republic" in occupied Horlivka. 

He was informed of suspicion under Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law).

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of custody for the perpetrator.

 

Advertisement: