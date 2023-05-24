All Sections
Governor of Russian Belgorod Oblast complains about nighttime drone attack

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 11:23
Governor of Russian Belgorod Oblast complains about nighttime drone attack
Photo: ROSBALT.RU

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast of Russia, has said that the oblast was attacked by a large number of drones at night.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov has stated that Russian air defence has dealt with most of the drones, but there is damage in the city of Belgorod, in Borisovka district and in Belgorod district.

In particular, administrative buildings were damaged.

According to him, in Yakovlevsky district, explosive devices were dropped twice from drones in the village of Tomarovka at night on two administrative buildings. The roof of one building was damaged, and the roof and floor slab of the other building were damaged.

He has also reported the operation of a drone in Novaya Tavolzhanka and the alleged shelling of the outskirts of the village of Terezovka in Shebekino district.

Gladkov has said that a gas pipeline was damaged in Graivoron district and a small fire broke out. Gladkov has also said that he did not know why the fire started on the gas pipeline.

The power supply is being restored in Graivoron district. After that, water supply and cellular communication will be restored.

There are nine people in hospital [as a result]: three people are in intensive care in serious condition, and six people are already in wards.

