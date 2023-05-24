All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service catches pro-Russian religious blogger who incites people to provocations

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:20
Ukraine's Security Service catches pro-Russian religious blogger who incites people to provocations
PHOTO: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

In Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine has apprehended an anti-Ukrainian religious blogger who was spreading Kremlin narratives and inciting people to provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The defendant is the deputy head of the pro-Russian organisation Edinoye Otechestvo (United Fatherland) and a member of the religious and political organisation of the Russian Orthodox Church – Union of Orthodox Brotherhoods of Ukraine."

 

Details: According to the investigation, he was one of the organisers of provocations on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in late March 2023.

Advertisement:
 

In particular, he incited people to riots and gave interviews, accusing Ukraine of "starting a war".

The blogger also recorded and broadcast his speeches on the Svyataya Rus (Holy Rus) YouTube channel, which has more than 23,000 subscribers.

After the start of the full-scale war, he publicly supported the Kremlin's aggressive policy and justified the seizure of Ukrainian territories.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

During the searches, the Security Service of Ukraine found computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Law enforcement officers also seized prohibited symbols and printed materials used by radical nationalist structures of the aggressor country.

Based on the evidence collected, the blogger was served with a notice of suspicion. The court placed him in pre-trial custody. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: