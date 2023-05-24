All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service catches pro-Russian religious blogger who incites people to provocations

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:20
PHOTO: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

In Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine has apprehended an anti-Ukrainian religious blogger who was spreading Kremlin narratives and inciting people to provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The defendant is the deputy head of the pro-Russian organisation Edinoye Otechestvo (United Fatherland) and a member of the religious and political organisation of the Russian Orthodox Church – Union of Orthodox Brotherhoods of Ukraine."

Details: According to the investigation, he was one of the organisers of provocations on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in late March 2023.

 

In particular, he incited people to riots and gave interviews, accusing Ukraine of "starting a war".

The blogger also recorded and broadcast his speeches on the Svyataya Rus (Holy Rus) YouTube channel, which has more than 23,000 subscribers.

After the start of the full-scale war, he publicly supported the Kremlin's aggressive policy and justified the seizure of Ukrainian territories.

During the searches, the Security Service of Ukraine found computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Law enforcement officers also seized prohibited symbols and printed materials used by radical nationalist structures of the aggressor country.

Based on the evidence collected, the blogger was served with a notice of suspicion. The court placed him in pre-trial custody. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

