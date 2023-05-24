All Sections
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff focused on ammunition supply and transition to new types of aircraft

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Another meeting of the Staff. The Commander-in-Chief, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the commanders of the Khortytsia and Tavriia joint military units reported on the operational situation."

Details: The President has said that the status and supply of ammunition to the forward units and reserves have been discussed at the meeting. "We analysed existing and potential supply contracts and the dynamics of increasing our own production," Zelenskyy said.

Work has also begun on a comprehensive aircraft development concept, taking into account the transition to new aircraft types.

"[This includes] new organisation structure, training of pilots and staff, necessary infrastructure, logistics, etc.", the President stressed.

