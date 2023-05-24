All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff focused on ammunition supply and transition to new types of aircraft

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:40
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff focused on ammunition supply and transition to new types of aircraft
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Another meeting of the Staff. The Commander-in-Chief, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the commanders of the Khortytsia and Tavriia joint military units reported on the operational situation."

Advertisement:

Details: The President has said that the status and supply of ammunition to the forward units and reserves have been discussed at the meeting. "We analysed existing and potential supply contracts and the dynamics of increasing our own production," Zelenskyy said.

Work has also begun on a comprehensive aircraft development concept, taking into account the transition to new aircraft types.

"[This includes] new organisation structure, training of pilots and staff, necessary infrastructure, logistics, etc.", the President stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: