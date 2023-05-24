All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belgorod Oblast incident: Russian Defence Ministers threatens to respond "extremely harshly" to future attacks

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 14:40
Belgorod Oblast incident: Russian Defence Ministers threatens to respond extremely harshly to future attacks
Sergey Shoigu. Photo: Getty Images

Sergey Shoigu, Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, has claimed that 70 Ukrainian fighters were killed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and has threatened that he would respond "extremely harshly" to any future attacks.

Source: RBC, a Russian news outlet, citing Shoigu

Quote from Shoigu: "During a counter-terrorist operation conducted with support of aircraft, artillery, and state border guard units from the Western Military District, nationalist units were encircled and eliminated. Any remaining fighters have been pushed back to the territory of Ukraine, where we continued to fire on them until all of them were killed.

Advertisement:

We will respond promptly and extremely harshly to any similar future actions of Ukrainian militants."

Details: Shoigu claimed that more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" have been killed, and their equipment and vehicles destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: