Belgorod Oblast incident: Russian Defence Ministers threatens to respond "extremely harshly" to future attacks

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 14:40
Sergey Shoigu. Photo: Getty Images

Sergey Shoigu, Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, has claimed that 70 Ukrainian fighters were killed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and has threatened that he would respond "extremely harshly" to any future attacks.

Source: RBC, a Russian news outlet, citing Shoigu

Quote from Shoigu: "During a counter-terrorist operation conducted with support of aircraft, artillery, and state border guard units from the Western Military District, nationalist units were encircled and eliminated. Any remaining fighters have been pushed back to the territory of Ukraine, where we continued to fire on them until all of them were killed.

We will respond promptly and extremely harshly to any similar future actions of Ukrainian militants."

Details: Shoigu claimed that more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" have been killed, and their equipment and vehicles destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

