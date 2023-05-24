Occupiers attack Niu-York again: minor injured

An underage girl was injured during a Russian attack on the village of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast on 24 May.

Source: the Toretsk City Military Administration

Quote: "Today in the afternoon, during the attack of the Russian mercenaries on the settlement of Niu-York, one more child was injured. Luckily, a 15-year old girl only suffered a light injury.

Parents! The situation in the district is quite dangerous! Take care of the safety of your children. The Russians spare nobody! Evacuate! Save the lives and health of your loved ones since you are responsible for them, not only morally and physically but also legally."

Details: The local authorities persistently call upon the residents to evacuate from dangerous regions.

