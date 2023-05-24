Occupiers continue to bring military equipment to ZNPP power units – Defence Intelligence

The Russian occupiers are keeping from 5 to 20 items of military equipment near each power unit of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Despite numerous calls of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the world leaders, the occupiers do not reduce their presence at the ZNPP.

At the moment power units 1,2,4 are in fact being used as a logistics and military base.

Manpower of the occupiers, armoured vehicles and trucks are constantly located there."

Details: The number of transport and Russian troops at the ZNPP is constantly changing.

The Defence Intelligence reports that from 5 to 20 items of military equipment may be located by each power unit during the day.

The rotation is conducted secretly during curfew (from 23:00 to 5:00). All trucks are densely tented. They may contain ammunition and explosives.

The ZNPP employees, who must conduct the examination of the power units at least 1-2 times a week, are not allowed on the occupied territory.

Those who tried to conduct the examination anyway were beaten and tortured: "Some of them are in the hospital in severe condition."

The actions of the Russians have caused a number of emergency situations, as a result of which the ZNPP was powered down.

