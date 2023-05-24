All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers continue to bring military equipment to ZNPP power units – Defence Intelligence

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 24 May 2023, 15:36
Occupiers continue to bring military equipment to ZNPP power units – Defence Intelligence
Photo: Defence Intelligence

The Russian occupiers are keeping from 5 to 20 items of military equipment near each power unit of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Despite numerous calls of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the world leaders, the occupiers do not reduce their presence at the ZNPP.

At the moment power units 1,2,4 are in fact being used as a logistics and military base.

Advertisement:

Manpower of the occupiers, armoured vehicles and trucks are constantly located there."

Details: The number of transport and Russian troops at the ZNPP is constantly changing.

The Defence Intelligence reports that from 5 to 20 items of military equipment may be located by each power unit during the day.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

The rotation is conducted secretly during curfew (from 23:00 to 5:00). All trucks are densely tented. They may contain ammunition and explosives.

The ZNPP employees, who must conduct the examination of the power units at least 1-2 times a week, are not allowed on the occupied territory.

Those who tried to conduct the examination anyway were beaten and tortured: "Some of them are in the hospital in severe condition."

The actions of the Russians have caused a number of emergency situations, as a result of which the ZNPP was powered down.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: