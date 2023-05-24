All Sections
National Security Council Secretary reacts to Russian hoax about "injury" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 May 2023, 16:47
Oleksii Danilov. PHOTO OF NSDС

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has reacted to the misinformation of Russian propagandists about the alleged "injury" of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and other members of the Headquarters at the Headquarters on 05/24/2023 at 10:00".

Details: The NSDC secretary illustrated his tweet with a winking smile.

Reminder:

Before that, Russian propagandists began dispersing a fake, citing unnamed sources, that Zaluzhnyi received a head injury and multiple shrapnel wounds during an alleged missile attack in early May on a command post near the village of Posad-Pokrovske near Kherson.

This is not the first attempt by Russian propagandists to spread disinformation about Zaluzhnyi. On 20 May, Hanna Maliar,  the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that the Russians invented a fake about the disappearance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to discourage the defenders of Bakhmut.

