All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine, air defence activated on Kyiv's outskirts

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 00:28
Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine, air defence activated on Kyiv's outskirts

An air raid siren was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine on the night of May 24-25, and the activation of air defence systems on the approaches to Kyiv was reported.

Source: the air-raid warning map; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The air raid siren was issued before midnight from the southern and north-central regions, as well as in Kyiv and the Oblast.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence is activated in the oblast, on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is announced!"

Advertisement:

Quote from the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "There is a threat of enemy drones in Kyiv Oblast. An air defence system has already been activated."

Update: Air-raid warnings were later issued in the southern, central and western parts of Ukraine. Military monitoring sources and Telegram channels reported a threat of Russian drone attacks.

 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

After 03:00 on 25 May, an all-clear was given in most Ukrainian oblasts, except in the country's west.

At 04:25, an all-clear was given in some of the western oblasts as well.

By 05:47, an all-clear was given in all western oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: