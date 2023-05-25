Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine, air defence activated on Kyiv's outskirts

An air raid siren was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine on the night of May 24-25, and the activation of air defence systems on the approaches to Kyiv was reported.

Source: the air-raid warning map; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The air raid siren was issued before midnight from the southern and north-central regions, as well as in Kyiv and the Oblast.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence is activated in the oblast, on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is announced!"

Quote from the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "There is a threat of enemy drones in Kyiv Oblast. An air defence system has already been activated."

Update: Air-raid warnings were later issued in the southern, central and western parts of Ukraine. Military monitoring sources and Telegram channels reported a threat of Russian drone attacks.

After 03:00 on 25 May, an all-clear was given in most Ukrainian oblasts, except in the country's west.

At 04:25, an all-clear was given in some of the western oblasts as well.

By 05:47, an all-clear was given in all western oblasts.

