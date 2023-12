The Russians once again attacked the city of Kharkiv and the namesake oblast on the night of 24-25 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and the oblast, the occupiers are attacking again! Do not ignore air-raid warnings. Stay in shelters!"

