All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


100% success rate: Ukraine's air defence destroys all 36 Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 07:57
100% success rate: Ukraine's air defence destroys all 36 Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack
Mykola Oleshchuk turns 50 on 25 May 2023

Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all 36 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones Russia launched on Ukraine on the night of 24–25 May.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "A 100% success rate! 36 out of 36 [drones have been intercepted and destroyed]. I am grateful to the Zakhid (West), Tsentr (Centre) and Pivden (South) Air Commands for their work. Great job! Perhaps the best gift I could have asked for!" [Oleshchuk turns 50 today – ed.]

Details: Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 24–25 May, launching a total of 36 drones from the north and the south.

Advertisement:

Press service for Ukraine’s Air Force explained that Russia was likely hoping to strike critical infrastructure and military facilities in Ukraine's west.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter jets, and mobile air defence units from the Zakhid (West), Tsentr (Centre) and Pivden (South) Air Commands were deployed to repel the Russian attack alongside other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

All 36 Shahed drones were destroyed thanks to the joint efforts of all the units and forces involved.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: