100% success rate: Ukraine's air defence destroys all 36 Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 07:57
100% success rate: Ukraine's air defence destroys all 36 Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack
Mykola Oleshchuk turns 50 on 25 May 2023

Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all 36 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones Russia launched on Ukraine on the night of 24–25 May.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "A 100% success rate! 36 out of 36 [drones have been intercepted and destroyed]. I am grateful to the Zakhid (West), Tsentr (Centre) and Pivden (South) Air Commands for their work. Great job! Perhaps the best gift I could have asked for!" [Oleshchuk turns 50 today – ed.]

Details: Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 24–25 May, launching a total of 36 drones from the north and the south.

Press service for Ukraine’s Air Force explained that Russia was likely hoping to strike critical infrastructure and military facilities in Ukraine's west.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter jets, and mobile air defence units from the Zakhid (West), Tsentr (Centre) and Pivden (South) Air Commands were deployed to repel the Russian attack alongside other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

All 36 Shahed drones were destroyed thanks to the joint efforts of all the units and forces involved.

