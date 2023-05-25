All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Department concerned over UN official's meeting with Russian Children's Rights Commissioner

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 09:42

The US is "deeply concerned" over the meeting between Virginia Gamba, the special representative of the UN Secretary General for children and armed conflict, and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, who has been accused of forcible deportation of Ukrainian children and is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US Department of State, during a press briefing on 24 May

Details: "[W]e are deeply concerned that a senior UN diplomat met with a fugitive subject to an ICC arrest warrant for committing war crimes against children," Miller said.

Advertisement:

He stressed that the Russian Federation was forcibly deporting children from Ukraine, denying parents and legal guardians access to those children, and giving children from Ukraine Russian passports "in an attempt to take away a part of their identity".

"Children are among the most vulnerable groups. They must be protected, especially in times of war. And we continue to [...] call for accountability for war crimes," he said.

Previously: Last week, Lvova-Belova said she held a work meeting with Gamba.

In March, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, in relation to war crimes concerning forcible deportation and unlawful transfer of Ukrainian children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: