All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Official of Ukrainian President's Office states Ukraine's counter-offensive already began

Tetiana Lozovenko, Olga KyrylenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 10:17
Official of Ukrainian President's Office states Ukraine's counter-offensive already began
Mykhailo Podoliak, PHOTO BY Ukrainian President’s Office

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has been going on for several days now.

Source: Podoliak in an interview with Italian TV channel Rai

Quote: "The counter-offensive has been going on for several days now, it's an intensive war along 1,500 kilometres of border, but the action has begun."

We do not want to strike the Russian territory, we will use the weapons you have provided us to target Russian positions in the territories occupied by Moscow, including Donbas and Crimea."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that Ukraine is armed with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, Leopard tanks, anti-missile systems provided by France and Italy, and F-16 fighters that will allow it to close the country’s airspace.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: