Official of Ukrainian President's Office states Ukraine's counter-offensive already began

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has been going on for several days now.

Source: Podoliak in an interview with Italian TV channel Rai

Quote: "The counter-offensive has been going on for several days now, it's an intensive war along 1,500 kilometres of border, but the action has begun."

Advertisement:

We do not want to strike the Russian territory, we will use the weapons you have provided us to target Russian positions in the territories occupied by Moscow, including Donbas and Crimea."

Details: He added that Ukraine is armed with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, Leopard tanks, anti-missile systems provided by France and Italy, and F-16 fighters that will allow it to close the country’s airspace.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!