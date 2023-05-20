All Sections
​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 20 May 2023, 16:58
PHOTO FROM 24TH SMB'S FACEBOOK

The Ukrainian military has denied that Russian mercenaries have taken complete control of the ruined city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, contrary to a recent statement by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group. Ukraine’s defence forces are still holding the line in the area at the entrance to the city from the direction of Kostiantynivka. 

Source: Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram; Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Reuters; a statement by Prigozhin

Quote from Maliar: "There are heavy battles in Bakhmut. The situation is critical. 

At the same time, our troops maintain defence in the Litak district. 

Currently, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in this area and a residential area." 

Details: Cherevatyi also denied the complete loss of Bakhmut. 

"This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut," he said in an interview with Reuters.

Prigozhin had claimed earlier that his forces had completely taken the city.

Last week, Prigozhin said he was concerned Russian forces in Bakhmut might be encircled, especially given the advances the Ukrainian Armed Forces made to the north and south of Bakhmut, which has been the site of fierce fighting for the past seven months.

Bakhmut has sustained serious damage; much of the city has been destroyed as a result of Russian assaults and attacks.

Previously: Prigozhin has repeatedly claimed that his forces have captured Bakhmut.

On 10 March, Russian occupation forces destroyed a MiG-17 aircraft monument in Druzhba Square in southwestern Bakhmut. The monument lent its name to the part of the city where it was located – the locals referred to it as Litak (Plane).

Subjects: Donetsk region
