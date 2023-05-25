All Sections
Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Belarus: agreement signed

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 11:05
SHOIGU AND KHRENIN, PHOTO BY THE BELARUSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY

On 25 May, an agreement was signed in Minsk on the procedure for the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: Belta 

Details: The agreement was signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin.

Khrenin has called the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus "a response to unfriendly countries." He claims that the goal is to protect the western borders of the so-called Union State (of Russia and Belarus – ed.). 

The Belarusian minister mentioned "non-compliance with the security guarantees given to Belarus in the Budapest Memorandum of 5 December, 1994," as well as "the continuous bellicose rhetoric of the collective West."

According to him, the government is also considering re-equipping Su-25 aircraft so that it may carry nuclear warheads. Khrenin claims that the Belarusian military has been trained at Russian training grounds and gained practical skills in their operation.

The control over nuclear weapons and the decision to use them remains with Russia.

Background:

At the end of March this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an agreement with self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the republic. According to the Russian president, Belarus received an Iskander missile system that could be a carrier for this kind of warheads.

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

