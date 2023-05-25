All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia now fines for maps without Crimea and other occupied territories

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 14:20
Russia now fines for maps without Crimea and other occupied territories
STOCK PHOTO: CRIMEAN TATAR RESOURCE CENTRE

The Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] approved in the second and third readings a law on fines or arrest for distributing maps without the territories occupied by Russia [being depicted as part of Russia].

Source: Kommersant

Details: The law equates "cartographic and other documents challenging the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation" with "extremist" materials. Thus, all maps that show occupied Crimea and other seized territories not being part of Russia fall under the law. 

The distribution of such maps is punishable by up to 15 days in jail or a fine of up to 3,000 roubles [approximately US$38 – ed.] for individuals, and a fine of 100,000 to one million roubles [approximately from US$1,250 to US$12,500] for legal entities.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • In September 2022, Members of Russia's State Duma proposed to impose fines for distributing maps where the occupied regions, including Crimea, are not marked as Russian territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: