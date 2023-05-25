All Sections
Russia now fines for maps without Crimea and other occupied territories

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 14:20
Russia now fines for maps without Crimea and other occupied territories
The Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] approved in the second and third readings a law on fines or arrest for distributing maps without the territories occupied by Russia [being depicted as part of Russia].

Source: Kommersant

Details: The law equates "cartographic and other documents challenging the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation" with "extremist" materials. Thus, all maps that show occupied Crimea and other seized territories not being part of Russia fall under the law. 

The distribution of such maps is punishable by up to 15 days in jail or a fine of up to 3,000 roubles [approximately US$38 – ed.] for individuals, and a fine of 100,000 to one million roubles [approximately from US$1,250 to US$12,500] for legal entities.

Background: 

  • In September 2022, Members of Russia's State Duma proposed to impose fines for distributing maps where the occupied regions, including Crimea, are not marked as Russian territory.

