Invaders began registering people in occupied part Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Russian Journalist Union

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 16:28
In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the invaders opened a branch of the Union of Journalists of Russia. 

Source: message from the Russian propaganda agency TASS

Details: The message indicates that 23 journalists working in the oblast received certificates from the "professional association".

Background: 

  • According to the Media Freedom Index updated in 2023, the situation with press freedom in Ukraine has improved (79, +27). 
  • This year, Russia fell by 9 positions and is now in 164th place.

