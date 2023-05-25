Invaders began registering people in occupied part Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Russian Journalist Union
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 16:28
In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the invaders opened a branch of the Union of Journalists of Russia.
Source: message from the Russian propaganda agency TASS.
Details: The message indicates that 23 journalists working in the oblast received certificates from the "professional association".
Advertisement:
Background:
- According to the Media Freedom Index updated in 2023, the situation with press freedom in Ukraine has improved (79, +27).
- This year, Russia fell by 9 positions and is now in 164th place.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!