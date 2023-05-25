Invaders began registering people in occupied part Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Russian Journalist Union

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the invaders opened a branch of the Union of Journalists of Russia.

Source: message from the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

Details: The message indicates that 23 journalists working in the oblast received certificates from the "professional association".

Background:

According to the Media Freedom Index updated in 2023, the situation with press freedom in Ukraine has improved (79, +27).

This year, Russia fell by 9 positions and is now in 164th place.

