Border guards stop priest of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate supporting Russia: Security Service investigates treason

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 May 2023, 17:24
photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Border guards have once again detained a supporter of Russian propaganda in a cassock, and handed him over to the Security Service of Ukraine for inspection.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) was stopped for inspection at the entrance to Kyiv.

In the phone of the 45-year-old native of Chernihiv Oblast, border guards found a lot of content featuring Russian symbols, symbols of its proxy formations in the occupied territories of Ukraine [the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics – ed.], and the communist totalitarian regime.

Russian propaganda images, such as a request for prayer for the "crucified and burned alive orphan-occupier" were also found.

 
Caption on the photo: "In the memory of our guys. We are sorry." (In Russian)
photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The priest also had on him printed products justifying the spiritual suffering of the "Russian man", against whom the whole world will rise – "stigmatised" and "angry", the border guards note.

There were also photos of military equipment in the phone’s gallery, but the owner could not explain where they came from. In the priest's followings, many channels and profiles with anti-Ukrainian content were found, and in the phone book – subscriber numbers of Russian operators.

"The priest was handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine employees for further confession," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine summarised.

 
A postcard on Happy Victory Day (in Russian)
photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

