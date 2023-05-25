All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards stop priest of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate supporting Russia: Security Service investigates treason

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 May 2023, 17:24
Border guards stop priest of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate supporting Russia: Security Service investigates treason
photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Border guards have once again detained a supporter of Russian propaganda in a cassock, and handed him over to the Security Service of Ukraine for inspection.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) was stopped for inspection at the entrance to Kyiv.

In the phone of the 45-year-old native of Chernihiv Oblast, border guards found a lot of content featuring Russian symbols, symbols of its proxy formations in the occupied territories of Ukraine [the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics – ed.], and the communist totalitarian regime.

Advertisement:

Russian propaganda images, such as a request for prayer for the "crucified and burned alive orphan-occupier" were also found.

 
Caption on the photo: "In the memory of our guys. We are sorry." (In Russian)
photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The priest also had on him printed products justifying the spiritual suffering of the "Russian man", against whom the whole world will rise – "stigmatised" and "angry", the border guards note.

There were also photos of military equipment in the phone’s gallery, but the owner could not explain where they came from. In the priest's followings, many channels and profiles with anti-Ukrainian content were found, and in the phone book – subscriber numbers of Russian operators.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"The priest was handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine employees for further confession," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine summarised.

 
A postcard on Happy Victory Day (in Russian)
photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: