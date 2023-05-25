All Sections
Austin announced Ramstein's agreement on training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 19:59
Austin announced Ramstein's agreement on training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

Denmark and the Netherlands will lead a European coalition to conduct training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Lloyd Austin, Head of the Pentagon, after the 12th meeting in the Rammstein format on Thursday, the correspondent of European Pravda reports

Quote: "I want to especially thank Denmark and the Netherlands, who have decided to lead the European coalition to provide F-16 training for Ukrainian forces. In the coming weeks, my Danish and Dutch counterparts will work with the US and other allies to develop a framework for the exercise."

Details: He added that Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have also offered to contribute to the training.

"We expect that more countries will soon join this initiative," the US Defence Secretary emphasised.

Earlier, Austin expressed hope that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters will begin in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian pilots will train on F-16 fighters at military bases in Europe, the Pentagon said earlier.

