Austin announced Ramstein's agreement on training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

Denmark and the Netherlands will lead a European coalition to conduct training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Lloyd Austin, Head of the Pentagon, after the 12th meeting in the Rammstein format on Thursday, the correspondent of European Pravda reports

Quote: "I want to especially thank Denmark and the Netherlands, who have decided to lead the European coalition to provide F-16 training for Ukrainian forces. In the coming weeks, my Danish and Dutch counterparts will work with the US and other allies to develop a framework for the exercise."

Details: He added that Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have also offered to contribute to the training.

Advertisement:

"We expect that more countries will soon join this initiative," the US Defence Secretary emphasised.

Earlier, Austin expressed hope that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters will begin in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian pilots will train on F-16 fighters at military bases in Europe, the Pentagon said earlier.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





