Zelenskyy and Swedish Defence Minister discuss country's participation in aviation coalition

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 20:05
REZNIKOV AND ZELENSKYY DURING THE MEETING WITH JONSON, PHOTO BY PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the participation of the Scandinavian countries in the aviation coalition at a meeting with Pål Jonsson, Defence Minister of Sweden, in Kyiv.

Source: Press service of Ukraine’s President’s Office on Thursday, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The parties also discussed the possibility of Sweden's participation in the aviation coalition and the launch of a separate training program for Ukrainian pilots on modern Western-type aircraft," the message said.

 

Details: Zelenskyy also noted Sweden's decision to join the international tank coalition in support of Ukraine and transfer 10 Leopard-2 tanks.

Separately, the president thanked Sweden for its leadership in the formation of the CV-90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Coalition.

 

Background: Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden, has announced the training of several Ukrainian pilots on Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets in response to the Ukrainian side's request.

At the same time, Jonson emphasised that the six JAS 39 Gripen squadrons in service with the Swedish Defence Forces are needed for their defence needs, so the supply of at least one aircraft does not seem likely.

In addition, according to the media, about 20 Ukrainian pilots will begin the first phase of training on F-16 fighter jets in the UK.

