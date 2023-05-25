All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians to practise flying Swedish Gripens, but there will be no supply

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 16:41

Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden, has announced the training of several Ukrainian pilots on Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets in response to the Ukrainian side's request.

Source: Pål Jonson, Minister of Defence of Sweden, in the interview with TV4

According to the Swedish minister, several experienced Ukrainian pilots will be able to train on simulators and make test flights on the JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets. It is going to be a "familiarisation program", he specified.

Advertisement:

Although Sweden and Ukraine still have to make certain decisions for the start of the training program, TV4 notes, it can be considered the first step on the way for Ukraine to receive these fighters.

At the same time, Jonson emphasised that the six JAS 39 Gripen squadrons in service with the Swedish Defence Forces are needed for their defence needs, so the supply of at least one aircraft does not seem likely.

"Currently, there is no question of providing Ukraine with any planes," he added.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly appealed for help with fighter jets to several countries, including Sweden. Requests were made as early as the summer of 2022, and in February 2023, Oleksii Reznikov [Ukrainian Defence Minister – ed.] expressed Ukraine's desire to receive the JAS 39 Gripen jets.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: