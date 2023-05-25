All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Milley explains why the West delayed decision on F-16s for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 20:20
Milley explains why the West delayed decision on F-16s for Ukraine

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, said that the F-16 fighters would not currently be effective enough to provide air defence, as Russia maintains a significant superiority in the air.

Source: Milley at the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine on Thursday, as correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Details: According to the top general of the US, one of the key issues in providing Ukraine with the F-16s is ensuring control over the airspace.

Advertisement:

"The fastest and cheapest way to protect airspace is to do it from the ground and provide effective ground-based air defence systems. This is the most effective way to prevent the Russians from gaining air superiority, and that's exactly what we did," he said.

"As for the F-16: 10 planes cost a billion dollars, and their maintenance costs another billion dollars. That is, 10 planes cost two billion dollars. The Russians have thousands of fourth- and fifth-generation fighter jets. Therefore, in order to oppose them in the air, a significant number of fourth- and fifth-generation fighters are needed," added Milley.

He, however, pointed out that in the future the F-16s will play their part in Ukraine's Air Force, but it will take a considerable amount of time to build up an air force of the necessary volume and firepower.

In turn, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, announced that Denmark and the Netherlands will lead a European coalition to conduct training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, and Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have also offered to contribute to the training.

Earlier, Austin expressed hope that the training of Ukrainian pilots to pilot F-16 fighters will begin in the coming weeks. The Pentagon previously stated that Ukrainian pilots would train on F-16 fighters at military bases in Europe.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: