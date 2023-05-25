The Russian invaders have destroyed the dam of the Karlivskyi reservoir in Donetsk Oblast; due to this, several villages are at risk of flooding, and evacuation could take place.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Ruscists have destroyed the dam of the Karlivskyi Reservoir, that is why the villages of Halytsynivka, Zhelanne-1 and Zhelanne-2 are at risk of flooding.

The Russian occupying army has been constantly shelling Karlivka since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, hitting the dam itself, ignoring the fact that civilians will suffer primarily from these actions."

Details: Kyrylenko noted that the local authorities were ready for such a course of events, therefore operational and rescue services of Donetsk Oblast have already started to act according to the defined algorithm.

Hromadas that are in the zone of possible flooding have been warned. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The evacuation of the civilian population will be initiated if such actions are necessary.

Officials held an urgent meeting of the commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies, creating a headquarters to deal with the aftermath of this emergency, Kyrylenko said.

