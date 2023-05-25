All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians destroy dam of Karlivskyi Reservoir

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 20:43
Russians destroy dam of Karlivskyi Reservoir
PAVLO KYRYLENKO, PHOTO OF DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian invaders have destroyed the dam of the Karlivskyi reservoir in Donetsk Oblast; due to this, several villages are at risk of flooding, and evacuation could take place.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Ruscists have destroyed the dam of the Karlivskyi Reservoir, that is why the villages of Halytsynivka, Zhelanne-1 and Zhelanne-2 are at risk of flooding.

The Russian occupying army has been constantly shelling Karlivka since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, hitting the dam itself, ignoring the fact that civilians will suffer primarily from these actions."

Advertisement:

Details: Kyrylenko noted that the local authorities were ready for such a course of events, therefore operational and rescue services of Donetsk Oblast have already started to act according to the defined algorithm.

Hromadas that are in the zone of possible flooding have been warned. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The evacuation of the civilian population will be initiated if such actions are necessary.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Officials held an urgent meeting of the commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies, creating a headquarters to deal with the aftermath of this emergency, Kyrylenko said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: