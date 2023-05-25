Zelenskyy on trade with the EU and restrictions: Domestic policy should not overlap common goals

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the continuation of trade liberalisation for Ukrainian products in the European Union for another year to be a new stage in the sectoral integration of the Ukrainian economy into the European one, although certain restrictions may remain.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address on 25 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The EU Council's decision is an important one for Ukraine, as it has extended trade liberalisation for Ukrainian products for another year. In fact, this means the complete abolition of duties and quotas by June 2024.

This is a new stage in the sectoral integration of our economy - Ukraine and the entire European Union - that will definitely make us all stronger in Europe.

Advertisement:

As we move towards the European Union, we must make this liberalisation, which is still temporary, permanent, and without any exceptions or restrictions. Which is actually in line with the spirit of a united and free Europe, without barriers."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the European partners for this decision: "Everyone who wants strength and stability for the whole of Europe makes decisions like this".

At the same time, the Ukrainian President noted that even after that, there is a risk that "some restrictions may still remain. If the pressure from individual governments on the EU continues".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "But domestic policy should not overlap with common European goals. So, I am sure we can find a solution, in particular for farmers in Ukraine and in some neighbouring countries, that will meet our common European interests and standards."

Background: On 25 May, the Council of the EU adopted a regulation that extends the suspension of all customs duties, quotas and trade protection measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU for one more year, until June 2024.

At the same time, five EU states have repeatedly asked to extend restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports after June 2023, as well as to add more items to the list of prohibited goods.

The European Commission may limit the import of certain agricultural goods from Ukraine after the extension of the duty-free trade regime from 5 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!