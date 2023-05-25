All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on trade with the EU and restrictions: Domestic policy should not overlap common goals

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 25 May 2023, 22:06
Zelenskyy on trade with the EU and restrictions: Domestic policy should not overlap common goals

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the continuation of trade liberalisation for Ukrainian products in the European Union for another year to be a new stage in the sectoral integration of the Ukrainian economy into the European one, although certain restrictions may remain.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address on 25 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The EU Council's decision is an important one for Ukraine, as it has extended trade liberalisation for Ukrainian products for another year. In fact, this means the complete abolition of duties and quotas by June 2024.

This is a new stage in the sectoral integration of our economy - Ukraine and the entire European Union - that will definitely make us all stronger in Europe.

Advertisement:

As we move towards the European Union, we must make this liberalisation, which is still temporary, permanent, and without any exceptions or restrictions. Which is actually in line with the spirit of a united and free Europe, without barriers."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the European partners for this decision: "Everyone who wants strength and stability for the whole of Europe makes decisions like this".

At the same time, the Ukrainian President noted that even after that, there is a risk that "some restrictions may still remain. If the pressure from individual governments on the EU continues".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote from Zelenskyy: "But domestic policy should not overlap with common European goals. So, I am sure we can find a solution, in particular for farmers in Ukraine and in some neighbouring countries, that will meet our common European interests and standards."

Background: On 25 May, the Council of the EU adopted a regulation that extends the suspension of all customs duties, quotas and trade protection measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU for one more year, until June 2024.

At the same time, five EU states have repeatedly asked to extend restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports after June 2023, as well as to add more items to the list of prohibited goods.

The European Commission may limit the import of certain agricultural goods from Ukraine after the extension of the duty-free trade regime from 5 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: