Several explosions in occupied Berdiansk

Several loud explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Thursday evening.

Source: eyewitness reports on Telegram channels; Vladimir Rogov, Russian-installed head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Details: Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had inflicted a "massive blow" on Berdiansk. Emergency services are at the scene of the explosions. Information on casualties and damage is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Sounds of detonations are being heard by the locals in the area.

According to some reports, a field ammunition depot was hit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!