Several explosions in occupied Berdiansk

Several loud explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Thursday evening.

Source: eyewitness reports on Telegram channels; Vladimir Rogov, Russian-installed head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Details: Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had inflicted a "massive blow" on Berdiansk. Emergency services are at the scene of the explosions. Information on casualties and damage is being confirmed.

Sounds of detonations are being heard by the locals in the area.

According to some reports, a field ammunition depot was hit.

