Spain will provide Ukraine with 4 more Leopard 2 tanks

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 01:36
Spain will provide Ukraine with 4 more Leopard 2 tanks
LEOPARD TANK. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Spain plans to transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks and a batch of M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles

Details: It was reported that Margarita Robles talked during the meeting of the 12th Ramstein about the current status of deliveries from Spain, stressing that her country will send four more Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and a new batch of M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Robles also emphasised the "progress in the training of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Spain, where almost 1,500 people have already been trained".

The Defence Minister hopes that her country will be able to fulfil its annual quota for the training of the Ukrainian military ahead of schedule.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Spain would send six Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine. It was planned that the delivery of the tanks would be completed by the end of April.

