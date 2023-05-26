Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 22 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report

Ukrainian Armed Forces’ tanks. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Over the course of 25 May, 22 meeting engagements between Ukraine’s defence forces and Russian occupation forces occurred on five key fronts.

information as of 06:00 on 26 May

Quote from the General Staff: "This past night, the terrorists conducted another missile and air strike on Ukraine, deploying Shahed drones in the attack. Information about the effects of the attack is being confirmed.

Overall, enemy forces conducted a total of four missile strikes over the course of the past day. An S-300 missile hit a dam near Karlivka, in Donetsk Oblast, threatening the flooding of the nearby settlements. The enemy also conducted 55 airstrikes. They deployed 36 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones, all of which have been destroyed. Furthermore, they deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to undertake 19 further attacks.

There is an ongoing threat of missile and airstrikes across all of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. A total of 22 meeting engagements took place on these fronts over the past day."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Senkivka, Snovsk, Hai and Kamianska Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Bachivsk, Khodyne, Volodymyrivka, Basivka, Oleksandrivka and Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); and Strilecha, Krasne, Cherkaski Tyshky, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Ternova, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Khatnie (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian troops are trying to improve their tactical positions on the Kupiansk front. They conducted airstrikes near Chaikivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and made an unsuccessful attempt to advance on Masiutivka. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Kyslivka. The Russians also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Zapadne and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Lyman front and conducted airstrikes on areas in and around it, as well as in the vicinity of Ivano-Darivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian troops also shelled Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Ivanivka, Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations in and around the city of Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Krasnohorivka on the Avdiivka front but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Vodiane and Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled areas in and around Avdiivka, Karlivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka, where Russian forces also conducted airstrikes. In addition, they shelled Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Olhivske, Huliaipole and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Novoberyslav (Kherson Oblast). Russian troops also shelled Zelene Pole, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske and Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), where seven private residential houses have been damaged; and Zolota Balka, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Lvove, Vysuntsi, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Veletenske and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces downed a Russian Su-25 attack jet.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, an anti-aircraft missile system, two areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, an ammunition storage point, a radar, and two field artillery units.

