Ukrainian forces kill 460 occupiers and destroy one Russian aircraft in a day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 May 2023, 08:16
photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine; yesterday alone, the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed 460 Russian occupiers and destroyed 25 artillery systems, three armoured combat vehicles and three drones of the occupiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 26 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 205,720 (+460) military personnel,
  • 3,796 (+1) tanks,
  • 7,435 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 3,384 (+25)  artillery systems,
  • 570 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 328 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 310 (+1)  aircraft,
  • 296 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2, 910 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 6,161 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
  • 446 (+2) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

