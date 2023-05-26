Ukrainian forces kill 460 occupiers and destroy one Russian aircraft in a day

photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine; yesterday alone, the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed 460 Russian occupiers and destroyed 25 artillery systems, three armoured combat vehicles and three drones of the occupiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 26 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

205,720 (+460) military personnel,

3,796 (+1) tanks,

7,435 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,

3,384 (+25) artillery systems,

570 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

328 (+1) air defence systems,

310 (+1) aircraft,

296 (+0) helicopters,

2, 910 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

6,161 (+13) vehicles and tankers,

446 (+2) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

