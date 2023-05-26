Ukrainian forces kill 460 occupiers and destroy one Russian aircraft in a day
Friday, 26 May 2023, 08:16
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine; yesterday alone, the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed 460 Russian occupiers and destroyed 25 artillery systems, three armoured combat vehicles and three drones of the occupiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 26 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 205,720 (+460) military personnel,
- 3,796 (+1) tanks,
- 7,435 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
- 3,384 (+25) artillery systems,
- 570 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 328 (+1) air defence systems,
- 310 (+1) aircraft,
- 296 (+0) helicopters,
- 2, 910 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,015 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 6,161 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
- 446 (+2) special vehicles.
The data is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!