Drone attacks Gazprom premises in Belgorod Oblast, Russia

A drone dropped explosives on the premises of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy corporation, in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram; Baza, a Russian Telegram channel

Quote from Gladkov: "An explosive device was dropped from a drone in the village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod district. There are no casualties. An administrative building has been damaged as a result of the attack: its windows have been shattered, and the facade and roof have been damaged. All emergency response services have been deployed to the site."

Details: Baza reported that the attack occurred around 23:00 on 25 May, reiterating that Gazprom premises had been damaged but there were no casualties.

