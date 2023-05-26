All Sections
Register of missing people includes 23,000 names, 1500 bodies of soldiers returned to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 15:11

Information on more than 23,000 people has been added to the Unified Register of Missing Persons since the beginning of May. During the year, the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons established the whereabouts of approximately 8,000 persons and recovered the bodies of more than 1,500 fallen soldiers.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, at a briefing in Kyiv, cited by Interfax-Ukraine and Ukrinform news agencies 

Quote: "Since the beginning of May, the Unified Register of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances has been operational... All relatives who are looking for missing people who applied to the National Police with a statement about a missing person and those who applied to the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons about missing people have been added to this register. This is more than 23,000 people."

Details: Kotenko noted that this does not mean they all disappeared under special circumstances (i.e, in combat).

According to the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, 23,700 persons, who were previously notified by relatives, were automatically entered into the register.

Kotenko added that during the year of operation of the Office, the whereabouts of about 8,000 missing persons were determined.

The Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances checked about 150 liberated settlements for burial sites, worked over 500 locations in the de-occupied territories and recovered the bodies of more than 1,500 fallen soldiers.

7 groups work on the front line – in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts. Every day, members of the groups go out searching for bodies.

