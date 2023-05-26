Russian attack on Dnipro: temporarily displaced people were living in one of damaged buildings
One of the damaged buildings housed internally displaced people who had found temporary refuge from the war in the city of Dnipro.
Source: Volodymyr Orlov, Deputy Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Army Inform
Quote: "We had an extremely difficult night, but thanks to our Air Force and Air Defence Forces, seven Shahed drones and five missiles were shot down. But there were strikes at night: a petrol station, two private facilities and a transport company were smashed. One person was injured, but is being treated on an outpatient basis.
In the morning, the enemy hit residential areas of the city with a missile. A clinic, a veterinary clinic, a stadium, a vocational school building..."
Details: According to Orlov, one of the damaged buildings housed internally displaced persons.
Orlov once again urged citizens not to ignore air-raid warnings.
