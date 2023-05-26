All Sections
Russian attack on Dnipro: temporarily displaced people were living in one of damaged buildings

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 May 2023, 17:46

One of the damaged buildings housed internally displaced people who had found temporary refuge from the war in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Volodymyr Orlov, Deputy Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Army Inform

Quote: "We had an extremely difficult night, but thanks to our Air Force and Air Defence Forces, seven Shahed drones and five missiles were shot down. But there were strikes at night: a petrol station, two private facilities and a transport company were smashed. One person was injured, but is being treated on an outpatient basis.

In the morning, the enemy hit residential areas of the city with a missile. A clinic, a veterinary clinic, a stadium, a vocational school building..."

Details: According to Orlov, one of the damaged buildings housed internally displaced persons.

Orlov once again urged citizens not to ignore air-raid warnings.

