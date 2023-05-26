All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There were 18 clashes on key fronts during the day – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 18:55
There were 18 clashes on key fronts during the day – General Staff report
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

The Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on five fronts.

Source: summary of the General Staff

Quote: "The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts. In total, 18 combat clashes took place on the specified areas of the front...

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy does not stop trying to improve its tactical position. During the day, they conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Masiutivka. Conducted airstrikes…

On the Lyman front, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka. There, they carried out an airstrike. Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast; Verkhnokamianske and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Predtechyne. Airstrikes in Hryhorivka and Bila Hora districts...

During the day, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations on the Avdiivka front. They carried out airstrikes on Avdiivka and Pervomaiske and carried out artillery attacks on the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, units of the defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of the city of Marinka. At the same time, Heorhiivka and Pobeda in Donetsk Oblast also came under enemy fire."

Details: The General Staff also reported that the Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out eight strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: