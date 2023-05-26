There were 18 clashes on key fronts during the day – General Staff report

The Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on five fronts.

Source: summary of the General Staff

Quote: "The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts. In total, 18 combat clashes took place on the specified areas of the front...

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy does not stop trying to improve its tactical position. During the day, they conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Masiutivka. Conducted airstrikes…

On the Lyman front, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka. There, they carried out an airstrike. Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast; Verkhnokamianske and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Predtechyne. Airstrikes in Hryhorivka and Bila Hora districts...

During the day, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations on the Avdiivka front. They carried out airstrikes on Avdiivka and Pervomaiske and carried out artillery attacks on the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, units of the defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of the city of Marinka. At the same time, Heorhiivka and Pobeda in Donetsk Oblast also came under enemy fire."

Details: The General Staff also reported that the Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out eight strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated.

