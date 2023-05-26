All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former US Ambassador notes importance of learning Ukrainian

European PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 20:24
Former US Ambassador notes importance of learning Ukrainian

Michael McFaul, Former United States Ambassador to Russia, believes that the United States needs to increase Ukrainian studies in view of the fact that Ukraine will become a member of the EU and NATO in the future, despite it having been traditionally seen in the shadow of Russia.

Source: McFaul on Friday at the Kyiv Security Forum, European Pravda reports.

According to the diplomat, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States began to pay much less attention to the study of individual countries that were previously under Russian occupation.

Quote: "I am a professor at Stanford University and I will tell you that we do not have a department of Ukrainian studies. And it's a shame, it's very wrong," McFaul said.

Advertisement:

In his opinion, the Western world and the United States in particular should decolonise the view of the post-Soviet space both politically and in the context of study.

"Since Ukraine will become one of the most important countries in Europe, one of the most important countries in the European Union and NATO, [we] in particular as the United States, must begin to understand Ukraine in all its manifestations, in all dimensions, and not just as a country located somewhere near Russia," he concluded.

Earlier, Estonian diplomat Anneli Kolk, who in the fall of 2023 will head the embassy in Kyiv, said that she began to learn the Ukrainian language.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, the Ukrainian language became available in eTranslation, the official translation system of the European Commission. 

Corrected at 21:13. In the previous version of the news, Michael McFaul was mistakenly called the former US ambassador to Ukraine. We apologise for the mistake.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: