Ukraine's Security Service set up unit for subversive and counter-subversive activities at start of war

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SSU created a special unit that carried out sabotage and counter-sabotage activities in Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts.

Quote: "At that time, an important task was to cut off the enemy's logistics, and that is why we created a unit. For obvious reasons, I will not say its name and number.

But I will allow myself to thank its leader – Mr. Okhotnik ("Hunter") for his service, I will allow myself to call him by his alias. And to all the personnel of this unit.

And on the border of Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts, they carried out appropriate measures – subversive and counter-subversive. Partisan-agency forces were added to this unit."

Details: According to the head of the SSU, this special unit conducted many such activities in the forests of Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts behind Russian lines.

In particular, Russia's rear command post was destroyed.

Maliuk added that such measures were held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia oblast.

