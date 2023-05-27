All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nearly 2,000 cases of collaboration under investigation in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 05:11
Nearly 2,000 cases of collaboration under investigation in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: canalcienciascriminais.com.br

Law enforcement officers are investigating nearly 2,000 criminal cases of cooperation with Russian forces in the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Oleksandr Mykhalik, Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Mykhalik: "Law enforcement agencies are investigating around 2,000 criminal proceedings in relation to collaborationist activity. A total of 313 people have been notified of suspicion.

Advertisement:

Some 152 criminal proceedings concerning 162 persons have been sent to court for consideration on the merits. As of today, we already have verdicts against about 80 people."

Details: Mykhalik said there are people of different occupations among those who have been sentenced, from people’s representatives to regular workers. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: