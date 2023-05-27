Nearly 2,000 cases of collaboration under investigation in Kherson Oblast

Law enforcement officers are investigating nearly 2,000 criminal cases of cooperation with Russian forces in the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Oleksandr Mykhalik, Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Mykhalik: "Law enforcement agencies are investigating around 2,000 criminal proceedings in relation to collaborationist activity. A total of 313 people have been notified of suspicion.

Some 152 criminal proceedings concerning 162 persons have been sent to court for consideration on the merits. As of today, we already have verdicts against about 80 people."

Details: Mykhalik said there are people of different occupations among those who have been sentenced, from people’s representatives to regular workers.

