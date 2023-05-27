Up to 20 recently mobilised Russian soldiers desert the army – General Staff

Around 25 soldiers – all former prisoners – who had been deployed to reinforce a Russian unit in the vicinity of Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, deserted on 25 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "There are increasingly more cases of desertion and non-compliance with commanders’ orders among the Russian occupation troops.

On 25 May, around 20 former prisoners, who had recently completed an accelerated training course and had been deployed to reinforce a unit based in the vicinity of Svatove, stole a Kamaz truck and set off in an unknown direction."

Details: The General Staff reported that the deserters’ whereabouts are unknown and the Russians continue searching for them.

