Explosions heard in occupied Berdiansk

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 May 2023, 10:58
Explosions heard in occupied Berdiansk
BERDIANSK IN THE MORNING OF 27 MAY PHOTOS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Local residents have reported explosions in the centre of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni (Berdiansk Today)

Details: The local Telegram channel specified that an air-raid warning was issued in the city, and then people heard a loud explosion.

The loudest [explosion – ed.] was heard in the port area, locals wrote.

Later, Russian aircraft circled around the strike site.

The mass media also wrote that there was probably a strike on the premises of the Khimik (Chemist) recreation centre, where the occupiers were deployed.

It is in the village of Novopetrivka, not far from Berdiansk.

Update: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that the Berdiansk District Council confirmed the hit on the premises of the Khimik recreation centre, where Russian troops were deployed.

