Russia begins talking about peace again, seeking "recognition of territorial arrangements" and cessation of Ukrainian forces' actions

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 May 2023, 11:40
Russia begins talking about peace again, seeking recognition of territorial arrangements and cessation of Ukrainian forces' actions
GALUZIN, PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI

The Russian Foreign Ministry, represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, has once again reiterated its demands for "peace", noting that it wants to seize the occupied territories.

Source: Galuzin in an interview with Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote from Galuzin: "In order to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, Ukraine must restore its neutral, non-aligned status, as enshrined in the 1990 Declaration of its State Sovereignty, and refuse to join NATO and the EU.

The new territorial arrangements that have emerged through exercising the right of peoples to self-determination must be recognised."

Details: He also stated that the traditional "denazification and demilitarisation" were necessary and that "a settlement is possible only if the Ukrainian Armed Forces cease hostilities".

Afterwards, Yermak wrote on social media, without mentioning the Russian Foreign Ministry, that Kyiv would not talk to Russia while its forces were on the territory of Ukraine.

Quote: "There is no force that will make Ukrainian society and the state leadership talk to the Russians today while Russian troops are on our territory."

