Russia starts implementation of provocation with chemical weapons – interception

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has noticed the beginning of Russian provocation in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast using chemical weapons.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence emphasises that in order to disrupt the counteroffensive actions of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers began to implement a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 27 May.

According to intelligence, soldiers of the Russian army will be the real victims of Russian provocation. The aggressor state plans to use the traces of injuries from chemical weapons on their bodies as fake evidence to accuse Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence emphasises that the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine use only conventional weapons during hostilities with Russian troops, and other fakes made by Russian special services are unable to influence the further course of events at the front line.

Background: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported on 26 May that the Russian occupiers are preparing a large-scale provocation by simulating an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

