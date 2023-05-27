All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's ambassador to Germany posts photos of IRIS-T systems that will be sent to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 17:09

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, has posted photos of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems that Berlin will send to Kyiv.

Source: Makeiev on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He noted that additional contracts for the supply of IRIS-Ts were signed in the city of Überlingen on Lake Constance.

Quote: "And these Iris-T SLM/SLS units/launchers/missiles will soon be in Ukraine," Makeiev added.

Advertisement:

Background: On 13 May, Germany's Ministry of Defence officially announced that it will provide €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package since Russia's invasion.

The aid package includes 18 wheeled howitzers, artillery ammunition, guided missiles for air defence systems, 4 IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems and 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The aid also includes 30 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, over 100 armoured combat vehicles and over 200 reconnaissance drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: