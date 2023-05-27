All Sections
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany posts photos of IRIS-T systems that will be sent to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 17:09

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, has posted photos of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems that Berlin will send to Kyiv.

Source: Makeiev on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He noted that additional contracts for the supply of IRIS-Ts were signed in the city of Überlingen on Lake Constance.

Quote: "And these Iris-T SLM/SLS units/launchers/missiles will soon be in Ukraine," Makeiev added.

Background: On 13 May, Germany's Ministry of Defence officially announced that it will provide €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package since Russia's invasion.

The aid package includes 18 wheeled howitzers, artillery ammunition, guided missiles for air defence systems, 4 IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems and 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers.

The aid also includes 30 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, over 100 armoured combat vehicles and over 200 reconnaissance drones.

